Viacom sued for trademark infringement over its 'Floribama Shore' TV show

The operators of the Flora-Bama lounge and oyster bar on the Florida-Alabama state line have sued entertainment company Viacom for trademark infringement for copying the bar’s name for its “Floribama Shore” reality show on MTV.

Filed on Tuesday in Panama City, Florida federal court, the lawsuit said Viacom and production company 495 Productions simply took the Flora-Bama name and substituted an “i” for the “a” to exploit the iconic lounge’s goodwill.

