NBCUniversal's George Cheeks to lead CBS Entertainment Group

Jan 31 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc said on Friday that senior NBCUniversal executive George Cheeks will take over the reins of CBS Entertainment Group from Joe Ianniello on March 23.

CBS appointed Chairman Ianniello as the interim CEO of the company in September 2018, after Leslie Moonves resigned from the position amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Cheeks, a media and entertainment industry veteran, will join as president and chief executive officer.

His appointment comes after CBS and Viacom completed their merger in December, reuniting media mogul Sumner Redstone’s U.S. entertainment empire.

The deal combined the CBS television network, CBS News, Showtime cable networks with MTV Networks, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and the Paramount movie studios.