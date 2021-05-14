ViacomCBS says dispute between former CEO Moonves and CBS resolved

May 14 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc said on Friday a dispute between CBS and its former Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves has been resolved and the parties have dismissed the arbitration process. (bit.ly/2Rdeph8)

CBS Corp had fired Moonves for cause in 2018 and denied a $120 million severance package. Moonves was accused of sexual harassment and assault that allegedly took place before and after he joined the company. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)