ViacomCBS misses quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 24 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic cut deeper into the media company’s revenue despite steady demand for its streaming services CBS All Access and Showtime.

The company’s revenue rose 3% to $6.87 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, but came in below estimates of $6.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)