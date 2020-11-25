Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

ViacomCBS taps Shearman, Bertelsmann turns to Davis Polk and Arnold & Porter for Simon & Schuster sale

By Arriana McLymore

1 Min Read

Shearman & Sterling is advising ViacomCBS in its $2.175 billion cash sale of publishing business Simon & Schuster to Germany’s Bertelsmann, which owns Penguin Random House. Davis Polk & Wardell and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer are representing Bertelsmann.

The sale, announced Wednesday, is ViacomCBS’s largest divesture this year. In September, the mass media company sold CNET Media Group to Red Ventures for $500 million, a deal that was also led by Shearman & Sterling.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/377IbYz

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up