Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Viagogo will have to overhaul the way it does business, the country’s competiton watchdog said on Tuesday as it obtained a court order against the online ticket reseller.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had launched court action against Viagogo in August, saying that the company failed to make changes to business practices that broke consumer law. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)