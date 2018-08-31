Britain's competition watchdog launches court action against Viagogo

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday it had launched court action against online ticket reseller Viagogo after the firm failed to offer to make changes following an investigation by the CMA into the secondary ticketing sector.

The CMA began enforcement action against four ticketing websites in November and three of those sites - StubHub, GETMEIN! and Seatwave offered formal commitments in April to overhaul the way they do business, it said on Friday.

"Viagogo has not offered to make the changes the CMA considers necessary to bring it in line with the law. Legal proceedings have therefore been brought in the High Court," the watchdog said in a statement. bit.ly/2N6UyvY

Viagogo was not available for immediate comment.