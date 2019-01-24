British watchdog has "serious concerns" Viagogo not following court order

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had “serious concerns” that ticket reseller Viagogo had not complied with a court order that required the company to make changes to business practices that broke consumer law.

The secondary ticketing market, which resells tickets for events ranging from pop concerts to tennis and soccer matches, has come under fire from politicians and regulators for sometimes sky-high prices and misleading customers.

The court had earlier asked Viagogo to make many changes including ensuring that customers have more information on sellers, warnings if customers won’t get a spot at an event, easy refunds and not giving out misleading information about the availability or popularity of tickets sold.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said here it would have to return to court if Viagogo did not make the necessary changes.

Viagogo, which was founded in London in 2005 by Harvard and Stanford alumni Eric Baker and is headquartered in Geneva, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)