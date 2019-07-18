Viagogo says won court backing in dispute with UK watchdog

July 18 (Reuters) - Ticket reseller Viagogo said on Thursday a London-based court had judged it to have complied with an order from Britain’s competition watchdog to display the face value of tickets on its website.

The regulator said earlier this month it would take further legal action against the company for failing to make changes to its business practices.

Viagogo did not say what court had issued the judgement or provide a copy of the ruling.