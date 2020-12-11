Drugmaker Viatris says restructuring plans could affect 9,000 jobs

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Viatris Inc said on Friday that its restructuring plans, announced earlier this year, could impact 20%, or 9,000 employees.

The company was formed in November this year through the merger of Mylan and Pfizer Inc’s Upjohn business. Viatris hopes its restructuring plans could help the company achieve $1 billion in cost savings by the end of 2024 or earlier. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)