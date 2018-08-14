FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Viavi reports 33.3 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Viavi Solutions Inc, which is said to supply optical filters for Apple iPhone’s Face ID feature, on Tuesday reported a 33.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by demand for its 3D sensing products.

The company’s total revenue rose to $264 million in the fourth quarter from $198.1 million a year earlier.

Viavi reported a net loss of $28.8 million, or 13 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $13.7 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

