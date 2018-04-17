FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 17, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Freudenberg to decide on possible 2019 Vibracoustic IPO in autumn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WEINHEIM, Germany, April 17 (Reuters) - German technology group Freudenberg will decide in the autumn on a potential flotation in 2019 of its automotive vibration control technology business Vibracoustic, its chief executive said.

“We will consider in the autumn whether to launch a stock market flotation (of Vibracoustic) in 2019,” CEO Mohsen Sohi told journalists on Tuesday.

He said Freudenberg had up to 3 billion euros ($3.71 billion) on hand to finance acquisitions, even without an initial public offering (IPO) of Vibracoustic.

Earlier this month, Sohi had said the company would make a decision on a flotation of Vibracoustic by the end of the year.

Privately-held Freudenberg in 2016 bought the 50 percent in Vibracoustic it did not yet own from joint-venture partner Trelleborg in a deal valuing the unit at 1.8 billion euros, including debt.

$1 = 0.8086 euros Reporting by Ralf Banser Writing by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.