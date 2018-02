Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian mall owner Vicinity Centres on Wednesday reported a 17 percent fall in half-year profit as it experienced the effects of cooling property prices, stagnant wage growth and soft retail spending.

Net profit attributable came in at A$755.9 million for the six months to Dec. 31 compared with A$908.8 million a year ago, the company added in a statement. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye in Sydney and Chris Reese)