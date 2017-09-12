FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Case to Watch: 9th Circuit to hear dispute over bad check program
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 12, 2017 / 8:56 PM / a month ago

Case to Watch: 9th Circuit to hear dispute over bad check program

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on Wednesday in a lawsuit that public advocacy groups say could be important in clarifying whether for-profit government contractors can force lawsuits against them into arbitration.

The proposed class action, filed in 2014, challenges a bad check restitution program run by California-based Victim Services, a private company under contract with the state’s local district attorneys. The lawsuit says Victim Services sent letters to bad-check writers threatening criminal prosecution if they did not participate in the program and included an arbitration agreement in fine print on the third page of the letter.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xjvWI3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.