Trainline Victoria Investments plans London IPO in June

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s trainline Victoria investments said on Wednesday it plans list on the London Stock Exchange in June, rasing 75 million pounds ($95 million), to increase growth.

The independent rail and coach travel firm, which sells tickets via its website and mobile app, is also looking to raise its public profile and provide liquidity for its shareholders.

The company is looking to trade on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, using its premium listing segment, and sell 25 percent of new and existing shares.

A premium listing meets more stringent rules than the European Union’s minimum requirements.

It has appointed J.P. Morgan Securities, Morgan Stanley & Co. International and KKR Capital Markets Limited as main advisers to the deal. ($1 = 0.7898 pounds) (Reporting by Clara Denina, editing by Sinead Cruise)