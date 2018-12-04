Victrex to stockpile goods ahead of Brexit

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Polymer maker Victrex Plc said on Tuesday it secured additional warehousing to stock up finished goods in Europe and China, making it the latest UK company to take measures to guard against transport and logistics problems caused by Britain’s planned departure from the European Union.

While posting a 15 percent rise in full-year profit before tax at 127.5 million pounds ($162.4 million), the company warned that it may not be able to import certain raw materials or export finished goods through customs, curtailing sales if inventory levels depleted for a certain period. ($1 = 0.7852 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)