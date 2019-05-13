Victrex shares slip, sees difficult growth prospects in H2

May 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Victrex Plc fell 5 percent on Monday after the polymer maker said it would be challenging achieving year-on-year growth in the second half following “a much weaker” first half.

Victrex said pretax profit fell 21 percent to 50.2 million pounds ($65.27 million) in the six months ended March 31, hit by weakness in its automotive and consumer electronics divisions.

The company also cited several other factors for the weak first half including the impact of adverse currency, cost inflation and investment phasing. ($1 = 0.7691 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Bernard Orr)