Vienna Insurance expands business to northern Europe

BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group announced on Thursday it would intensify its activity in northern Europe, offering insurance to corporate customers through brokers.

The Austrian group will start operating in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, it said in a statement here

CEO Elisabeth Stadler said the company was still clearly committed to its strategy focused on central and eastern Europe.

“For the Vienna Insurance Group, the expansion of operations in Northern Europe means the targeted use of specific business opportunities in markets,” Stadler said. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Jason Neely)