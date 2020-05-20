Vienna Insurance Q1 pre-tax profit down 4.4%

VIENNA, May 20 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) reported a 4.4% drop in first-quarter pre-tax profit and said that it expected its premium volume to start decreasing in the second quarter due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in its markets.

The group, which operates in more than 10 eastern European countries, said profit before tax reached 121.9 million euros ($133.4 million) in the three months through March.

Premium volume grew 7.2% to 3.1 billion euros in the period thanks to a strong business in January and February, VIG said. ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Riham Alkousaa)