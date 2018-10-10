FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Vietnam's Vietjet signs $1.24 bln financing deal for 10 Airbus planes

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Vietjet Aviation signed a combined $1.24 billion worth of financing agreements to eventually purchase up to 10 Airbus planes, the company said on Wednesday.

Vietjet signed a financing agreement with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Ltd and France-based banking group BNP Paribas to finance the carrier’s acquisition of up to five new aircraft worth $614 million at list price.

Vietjet also signed a memorandum of understanding valued at $625 million for financing and future ownership of five other aircraft at list prices with France-based banking group Natixis and some Japanese equity underwriters, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

