CORRECTED-Vietnam's Vietjet Aviation signs $7.3 bln MoU, contract with Safran-CFM, GECAS

(Corrects to say Vietjet signed an MoU, not contract, with Safran-CFM)

HANOI, March 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Vietjet Aviation on Tuesday signed deals worth a combined $7.3 billion with Safran-CFM and GE Capital Aviation Services (IPO-GCAS.HK) (GECAS) for purchasing and leasing planes and engines, as well as maintenance services.

Budget airline Vietjet signed a $6.5 billion memorandum of understanding for engine purchase and maintenance services with Safran-CFM and a $800 million contract with GECAS for buying and leasing six Airbus A321neo planes, Vietjet said in a statement.

The deals were signed during Vietnamese general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to France. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, editing by David Evans)