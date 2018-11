HANOI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s carrier Bamboo Airways will get its long-awaited aviation licence next week, the chairman of the fledgling airline’s parent said on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the proposal from the Ministry of Transport to issue the licence to the airline,” Trinh Van Quyet, chairman of FLC Group, told Reuters.

Receiving the licence would allow Bamboo to start services, Quyet said. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by Jason Neely)