HANOI, June 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s money supply (M2) at the end of May rose 3.4% against the end of 2019, while banks posted credit growth of 1.96% in the same period, the central bank said on Friday.

“Vietnam will continue to pursue flexible monetary policy to control inflation and stabilise forex market amid the complexity of the coronavirus pandemic,” the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the country’s central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies)