Vietnam April coffee exports 165,799 tonnes, down 2.5% m/m -customs

HANOI, May 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam, the world’s top robusta producer, exported 165,799 tonnes, or 2.76 million 60-kg bags, of coffee, in April, down 2.5% from March, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Actual coffee exports in April were lower than the government’s estimate of 170,000 tonnes.

For the first four months of the year, Vietnam exported 682,803 tonnes of coffee, down 8.1% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.

Coffee export revenue in January-April was up 5.3% to around $1.15 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; editing by Jason Neely)