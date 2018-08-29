CORRECTED-REFILE-Vietnam Jan-Aug coffee exports seen up 14.8 pct y/y; rice to rise 8.2 pct y/y

(Corrects to show Vietnam is world’s second-biggest coffee producer not second-biggest robusta producer in paragraph 3)

HANOI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s coffee exports for the January to August period rose an estimated 14.8 percent from the same period a year ago, while rice exports increased an estimated 8.2 percent during the same period, government data showed on Wednesday.

COFFEE

Coffee exports from Vietnam will rise an estimated 14.8 percent between January and August from a year ago to 1.3 million tonnes, equal to 21.78 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said in a report on Wednesday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s second-biggest coffee producer, fell 3.1 percent annually to $2.5 billion in the eight-month period, the report said.

August coffee exports were estimated at 135,000 tonnes, worth $246 million.

RICE

Rice exports in January-August from Vietnam were forecast to rise 8.2 percent from a year ago to 4.43 million tonnes. Revenue from rice exports in the period was forecast to rise 23.6 percent year-on-year to $2.23 billion.

August rice exports from Vietnam, the world’s third-largest shipper of the grain, were recorded at 500,000 tonnes, worth $236 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam’s January-to-August crude oil exports plunged 46.6 percent year-on-year to an estimated 2.64 million tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in the first eight months of 2018 fell 24.6 percent to $1.51 billion.

Oil product imports in the eight-month period were estimated at 8.6 million tonnes, while the value of product imports rose 26.4 percent to $5.7 billion.

Vietnam’s January-to-August liquefied petroleum gas imports increased 2.9 percent from a year earlier to 972,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Richard Pullin)