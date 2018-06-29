Vietnam H1 coffee exports seen up 9.6 pct y/y, rice to rise 26.2 pct y/y

HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s coffee exports for the January to June period rose an estimated 9.6 percent from the same period a year ago, while rice exports increased an estimated 26.2 percent during the same period, government data showed on Friday.

COFFEE

Coffee exports from Vietnam will rise an estimated 9.6 percent between January and June from a year ago to 1.028 million tonnes, equal to 17.13 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said in a report on Friday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s second- biggest producer of the bean, fell 6 percent annually to $1.98 billion in the six-month period, the report said.

June coffee exports were estimated at 150,000 tonnes, worth $287 million.

RICE

Rice exports in January-June from Vietnam were forecast to rise 26.2 percent from a year ago to 3.61 million tonnes. Revenue from rice exports in the period were forecast to rise 44.3 percent year-on-year to $1.84 billion.

June rice exports from Vietnam, the world’s third-largest shipper of the grain, were recorded at 650,000 tonnes, worth $340 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam’s January-June crude oil exports plunged 50.7 percent year-on-year to an estimated 1.85 million tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in the first six months of 2018 fell 32.2 percent to $1.024 billion.

Oil product imports in the six-month period increased 10.4 percent from the same time last year to an estimated 7 million tonnes, while the value of the product imports rose 38.8 percent to $4.61 billion.

Vietnam’s January-June liquefied petroleum gas imports increased 12.3 percent from a year earlier to 730,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Richard Pullin)