Vietnam Jan-April coffee exports seen rising 17.7 pct y/y, rice to rise 22.3 pct y/y

HANOI, April 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s coffee exports for the January-April period rose an estimated 17.7 percent from the same period a year ago, while rice exports grew an estimated 22.3 percent during the same period, government data showed on Sunday.

COFFEE

Coffee exports from Vietnam will rise an estimated 17.7 percent in January to April from a year ago to 689,000 tonnes, equal to 11.48 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said in a report on Sunday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s second- biggest producer of the robusta bean, edged up 0.2 percent annually to $1.3 billion in the four-month period, the report said.

April coffee exports were estimated at 160,000 tonnes, worth $304 million.

RICE

Rice exports in January-April from Vietnam were forecast to rise 22.3 percent from a year ago to 2.17 million tonnes. Revenue from rice exports in the period were forecast to rise 38.3 percent year-on-year to $1.09 billion.

April rice exports from Vietnam, the world’s third-largest shipper of the grain, were recorded at 680,000 tonnes, worth $347 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam’s January-to-April crude oil exports dropped 41.4 percent year-on-year to an estimated 1.24 million tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in the first four months of 2018 fell 24.9 percent to $668 million.

Oil product imports in the four-month period increased 11 percent from the same time last year to an estimated 4.38 million tonnes, while the value of the product imports rose 31.6 percent to $2.8 billion.

Vietnam’s January-to-April liquefied petroleum gas imports increased 12.7 percent from a year earlier to 469,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen Editing by Paul Tait)