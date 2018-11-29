Vietnam Jan-Nov coffee exports seen up 23 pct y/y; rice to rise 4.8 pct y/y

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s coffee export volumes for the January-November period are expected to have grown 23 percent from the same period a year ago, while rice exports are estimated to have risen 4.8 percent in the same period, government data showed on Thursday.

COFFEE

Coffee exports from Vietnam will climb an estimated 23 percent between January and November from a year ago to 1.725 million tonnes, equal to 28.75 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said in a report on Thursday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s biggest producer of the robusta bean, will edge up 2.9 percent to $3.3 billion in the 11-month period, the report said.

November coffee exports were estimated at 140,000 tonnes, worth $264 million.

RICE

Rice exports in January-November from Vietnam were forecast to rise 4.8 percent from a year ago to 5.7 million tonnes. Revenue from rice exports in the period was expected to grow 16.8 percent year-on-year to $2.86 billion.

November rice exports from Vietnam, the world’s third-largest shipper of the grain, were estimated at 450,000 tonnes, worth $218 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam’s January-November crude oil exports were seen plunging 42.5 percent year-on-year to an estimated 3.6 million tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in the first 11 months of 2018 were expected to decline 20.4 percent to $2.1 billion.

Oil product imports in the 11-month period were estimated at 10.7 million tonnes, falling 8.1 percent from the same period last year, while the value of product imports rose 15.4 percent to $7.3 billion.

Vietnam’s January-to-November liquefied petroleum gas imports were seen increasing 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.3 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen Editing by Joseph Radford)