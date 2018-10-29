Vietnam Jan-Oct coffee exports seen up 21.5 pct y/y; rice to grow 3.4 pct y/y

HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s coffee exports volume for the January-October period is expected to have grown 21.5 percent from the same period a year ago, while rice exports rose an estimated 3.4 percent during the same period, government data showed on Monday.

COFFEE

Coffee exports from Vietnam will rise an estimated 21.5 percent between January and October from a year ago to 1.58 million tonnes, equal to 26.3 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said in a report on Monday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s biggest producer of the robusta bean, rose 1.1 percent to $2.98 billion in the 10-month period, the report said.

October coffee exports were estimated at 130,000 tonnes, worth $230 million.

RICE

Rice exports in January-October from Vietnam were forecast to rise 3.4 percent from a year ago to 5.24 million tonnes. Revenue from rice exports in the period was forecast to grow 16.1 percent year-on-year to $2.64 billion.

October rice exports from Vietnam, the world’s third-largest shipper of the grain, were recorded at 350,000 tonnes, worth $180 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam’s January-October crude oil exports plunged 45.4 percent year-on-year to an estimated 3.22 million tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in the first 10 months of 2018 fell 24.8 percent to $1.82 billion.

Oil product imports in the 10-month period were estimated at 10 million tonnes, falling 5.1 percent from the same period last year, while the value of product imports rose 20 percent to $6.77 billion.

Vietnam’s January-to-October liquefied petroleum gas imports increased 5.7 percent from a year earlier to 1.2 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)