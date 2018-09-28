Vietnam Jan-Sept coffee exports seen up 19.6 pct y/y; rice to grow 7.6 pct y/y

HANOI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s coffee exports for the January-September period is expected to have grown 19.6 percent from the same period a year ago, while rice exports rose an estimated 7.6 percent during the same period, government data showed on Friday.

COFFEE

Coffee exports from Vietnam will rise an estimated 19.6 percent between January and September from a year ago to 1.46 million tonnes, equal to 24.3 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said in a report on Friday.

That brings the total coffee exports from Vietnam’s 2017/2018 crop to 1.8 million tonnes, up 12.95 percent from the previous crop, the data showed.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s second- biggest producer of the robusta bean, remained the same as last year at $2.76 billion in the nine-month period, the report said.

September coffee exports were estimated at 130,000 tonnes, worth $225 million.

RICE

Rice exports in January-September from Vietnam were forecast to rise 7.6 percent from a year ago to 4.93 million tonnes. Revenue from rice exports in the period was forecast to grow 22.1 percent year-on-year to $2.48 billion.

September rice exports from Vietnam, the world’s third-largest shipper of the grain, were recorded at 400,000 tonnes, worth $190 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam’s January-September crude oil exports plunged 45.2 percent year-on-year to an estimated 2.97 million tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in the first nine months of 2018 plunged 24.6 percent to $1.67 billion.

Oil product imports in the nine-month period were estimated at 9.33 million tonnes, falling 2.1 percent from the same period last year, while the value of product imports surged 23.9 percent to $6.2 billion.

Vietnam’s January-to-September liquefied petroleum gas imports decreased 2.1 percent from a year earlier to 1.06 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)