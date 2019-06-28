Vietnam's H1 coffee exports fall 10.6%, rice down 2.9%

HANOI, June 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s coffee exports in the first half of this year are expected to fall 10.6% from a year earlier to 928,000 tonnes, while rice exports will likely decline 2.9%, government data released on Friday showed.

COFFEE

Coffee exports from Vietnam will likely fall an estimated 10.6% in the first half of this year from a year earlier to 928,000 tonnes, equal to 15.47 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said in a report on Friday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s biggest producer of the robusta bean, will likely decline 21.1% to $1.58 billion in the six-month period, the report said.

The country’s coffee shipments in June are estimated at 150,000 tonnes valued at $250 million, it said.

RICE

Rice exports in the first half of this year from Vietnam were forecast to fall 2.9% from a year earlier to 3.38 million tonnes.

Revenue from rice exports in the period was expected to drop 17.6% to $1.46 billion.

June rice exports from Vietnam, the world’s third-largest shipper of the grain, totalled 620,000 tonnes, worth $272 million

ENERGY

Vietnam’s first-half crude oil exports were seen rising 6.4% from the same period last year to an estimated 2 million tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in January to June is expected to fall 1.7% to $1.03 billion.

Oil product imports in the first half were estimated at 4.56 million tonnes, falling 35.4% from the same period last year, while the value of product imports fell 39.7% to $2.82 billion .

Vietnam’s January-June liquefied petroleum gas imports were seen rising 9.4% from a year earlier to 805,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen; editing by Richard Pullin)