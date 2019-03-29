Vietnam's Q1 coffee exports at 477,000 tonnes, down 15.3 pct y/y - govt

HANOI, March 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s coffee exports in the first quarter this year are expected to fall 15.3 percent from a year earlier to 477,000 tonnes, while rice exports will likely decline 11.5 percent, government data showed on Friday. COFFEE Coffee exports from Vietnam will likely fall an estimated 15.3 percent in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier to 477,000 tonnes, equal to 7.95 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said in a report on Friday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s biggest producer of the robusta bean, will likely decline 23.8 percent to $830 million in the three-month period, the report said.

The country’s coffee shipments in March are estimated at 160,000 tonnes valued at $278 million, it said. RICE Rice exports in the first quarter from Vietnam were forecast to fall 11.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.31 million tonnes.

Revenue from rice exports in the period was expected to drop 23.6 percent to $567 million.

March rice exports from Vietnam, the world’s third-largest shipper of the grain, totalled 600,000 tonnes, worth $256 million. ENERGY Vietnam’s first-quarter crude oil exports were seen rising 7.7 percent from the same period last year to an estimated 1.07 million tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in January to March is expected to fall 3.5 percent to $507 million.

Oil product imports in the first quarter were estimated at 2.0 million tonnes, falling 42.6 percent from the same period last year, while the value of product imports fell 47.6 percent to $1.17 billion.

Vietnam’s January to March liquefied petroleum gas imports were seen falling 7.9 percent from a year earlier to 349,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by Christian Schmollinger)