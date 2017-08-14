FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 hours ago
Vietnam should aim for credit growth of over 21 pct this year - PM
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Economy
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
North Korea
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 4 hours ago

Vietnam should aim for credit growth of over 21 pct this year - PM

1 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam should aim for credit growth of at least 21 percent this year as it tries to hit its annual economic growth target, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was quoted as saying by state media on Monday.

Phuc stated the goal at a meeting over the weekend of ministers and top officials, Vietnam News Agency said. Vietnam's central bank gave a target for credit growth of 18 percent for the year in February.

"Vietnam should stimulate domestic consumption, create market confidence, boost investment in manufacturing and business, strive for credit growth above 21 percent and reduce the input costs for manufacturing and business," he was quoted as saying.

"Along with that, we should strongly promote the restructuring of state-owned enterprises, especially equitisation and divestment in the last months of 2017," he said. (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.