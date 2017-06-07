TABLE-Vietnam May auto sales down 11 pct yr/yr -industry body

June 7 (Reuters) - Total vehicle industry sales in Vietnam in May fell by 11 percent from a year earlier to 23,232 units, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said in a report released on Wednesday. Sales by VAMA member manufacturers only fell 3 percent to 21,829 units, including sport utility vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led sales in May followed by Toyota Motor Corp. Month on month, May sales of tour buses and vans rose 20 percent to 12,915 units, while commercial vehicle sales fell 6 percent to 9,005 units, the report said. The following table shows data provided by VAMA: 2017 2016 Month May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Units 23,232 21,942 26,872 17,621 20,232 33,295 28,442 28,283 26,551 23,540 Y/y pct -11 -15 8 50 -13 13 -4 26 24 29 NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in previous months. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)