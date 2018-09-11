TABLE-Vietnam Aug auto sales down 7 pct y/y - industry body

HANOI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales fell 7 percent to 20,504 units in August from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday. Total vehicle sales in the first eight months of 2018 fell 5 percent from the same period last year to 169,040 units, VAMA said in a report. Total industry sales for passenger cars rose 9 percent, for commercial vehicles sales increased 20 percent but for special-purpose vehicles sales fell 43 percent in the first eight months compared with last year. Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers also fell 7 percent to 19,213 units in August from the year-earlier period. Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in August, followed by Toyota Motor Corp . The table shows Vietnam's total industry vehicle sales' data provided by VAMA: 2018 2017 Month August July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Units 20,504 21,466 21,913 23,065 21,123 21,127 12,394 26,037 27,882 24,752 21,868 21,216 22,099 20,662 Y/Y pct -7 3.9 10 -0.7 -4 -21 -29 28 -16 -13 -22 -20 -6 -27 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, editing by Louise Heavens)