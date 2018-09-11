FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 12:19 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

TABLE-Vietnam Aug auto sales down 7 pct y/y - industry body

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales fell 7 percent to 20,504 units in August from a year earlier, the Vietnam
Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday. 
    Total vehicle sales in the first eight months of 2018 fell 5 percent from the same period last year to 169,040 units, VAMA said in a
report. 
    Total industry sales for passenger cars rose 9 percent, for commercial vehicles sales increased 20 percent but for special-purpose
vehicles sales fell 43 percent in the first eight months compared with last year.  
    Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers also fell 7 percent to 19,213 units in August from the year-earlier period. 
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in August, followed by Toyota Motor Corp
.
    
  The table shows Vietnam's total industry vehicle sales' data provided by VAMA:    
                                              2018                                                            2017
 Month         August     July     June      May    April    March      Feb      Jan        Dec      Nov      Oct     Sept     Aug    July
 Units         20,504   21,466   21,913   23,065   21,123   21,127   12,394   26,037     27,882   24,752   21,868   21,216  22,099  20,662
 Y/Y pct           -7      3.9       10     -0.7       -4      -21      -29       28        -16      -13      -22      -20      -6     -27
    

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, editing by Louise Heavens)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
