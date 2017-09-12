FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Vietnam August auto sales down 6 pct y/y - industry body
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 12, 2017 / 7:28 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Vietnam August auto sales down 6 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales fell by 6 percent to 22,099 units in August
from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday.
    Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers rose 1 percent to 20,746 units, including sport utility
vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in
August, followed by Toyota Motor Corp.
    Month-on-month, August sales of tour buses and vans jumped 11 percent to 12,243 units, while
commercial vehicle sales rose 3 percent to 7,980 units, VAMA said in a report.
    The following table shows data provided by VAMA:
    
                                                                      2017                    2016
 Month      *Aug    July    June     May    April    March     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct
 Units    22,099  20,662  24,365  23,232   21,942   26,872  17,621  20,232  33,295  28,442  28,283
 Y/y pct      -6     -27    -0.2     -11      -15        8      50     -13      13      -4      26
    NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only
sales as in previous months.

 (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.