TABLE-Vietnam August auto sales down 6 pct y/y - industry body

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales fell by 6 percent to 22,099 units in August from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday. Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers rose 1 percent to 20,746 units, including sport utility vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in August, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. Month-on-month, August sales of tour buses and vans jumped 11 percent to 12,243 units, while commercial vehicle sales rose 3 percent to 7,980 units, VAMA said in a report. The following table shows data provided by VAMA: 2017 2016 Month *Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Units 22,099 20,662 24,365 23,232 21,942 26,872 17,621 20,232 33,295 28,442 28,283 Y/y pct -6 -27 -0.2 -11 -15 8 50 -13 13 -4 26 NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in previous months. (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)