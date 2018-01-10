FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 10, 2018 / 5:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Vietnam Dec auto sales fell 16 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales dropped by 16 percent to 27,882 units in December
from a year ago, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Wednesday.
    December sales by VAMA member-manufacturers also fell 15 percent to 23,963 units from the year-ago
period, including commercial vehicles, cars and special-purpose vehicles.
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in December,
followed by Toyota Motor Corp.
    Month-on-month, December sales of cars were up 14 percent, commercial vehicle sales rose 13 percent and
special-purpose vehicles fell 6 percent, VAMA said in a report.
    The following table shows data provided by VAMA:
    
                                                                                                         2017
 Month        Dec      Nov      Oct    Sept     Aug    July    June      May    April   March     Feb     Jan
 Units     27,882   24,752   21,868  21,216  22,099  20,662  24,365   23,232   21,942  26,872  17,621  20,232
 Y/y pct      -16      -13      -22     -20      -6     -27    -0.2      -11      -15       8      50     -13
    NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in
previous months.

 (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.