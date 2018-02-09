TABLE-Vietnam Jan auto sales jumps 28 pct y/y - industry body

HANOI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales jumped 28 percent to 26,037 units in January from a year ago, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Friday. January sales by VAMA member-manufacturers also rose 29 percent to 25,381 units from the year-ago period, including commercial vehicles, cars and special-purpose vehicles. Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in January, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. Month-on-month, January sales of cars were up 25 percent, while commercial vehicle sales fell 38 percent and special-purpose vehicles tumbled 78 percent, VAMA said in a report. The following table shows data provided by VAMA: 2018 2017 Month Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Units 26,037 27,882 24,752 21,868 21,216 22,099 20,662 24,365 23,232 21,942 26,872 17,621 20,232 Y/Y pct 28 -16 -13 -22 -20 -6 -27 -0.2 -11 -15 8 50 -13 NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in previous months. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)