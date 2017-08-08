TABLE-Vietnam July auto sales down 27 pct y/y - industry body

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales fell by 27 percent to 20,662 units in July from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday. Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers fell 21 percent to 19,345 units, including sport utility vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led sales in July, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. Month on month, July sales of tour buses and vans fell 21 percent to 11,195 units, while commercial vehicle sales dropped 7 percent to 8,489 units, VAMA said in a report. The following table shows data provided by VAMA: 2017 2016 Month July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Units 20,662 24,365 23,232 21,942 26,872 17,621 20,232 33,295 28,442 28,283 26,551 Y/y pct -27 -0.2 -11 -15 8 50 -13 13 -4 26 24 NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in previous months. (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)