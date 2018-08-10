TABLE-Vietnam July auto sales rise 4 pct y/y - industry body

HANOI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales rose 3.9 percent to 21,466 units in July from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Friday. Total vehicle sales in the first seven months of 2018 fell 4.1 percent from the same period last year to 148,536 units, VAMA said in a report. Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers rose 4 percent to 20,044 units in July from the year-earlier period, including commercial vehicles, cars and special-purpose vehicles. Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in July, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. July sales of cars by VAMA members rose 26 percent year-on-year, while commercial vehicle sales dropped 24 percent and special-purpose vehicles slumped 54 percent, VAMA said in a report. The table shows Vietnam's total vehicle sales' data provided by VAMA: 2018 2017 Month July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Units 21,466 21,913 23,065 21,123 21,127 12,394 26,037 27,882 24,752 21,868 21,216 22,099 20,662 24,365 23,232 Y/Y pct 3.9 10 -0.7 -4 -21 -29 28 -16 -13 -22 -20 -6 -27 -0.2 -11 (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Nick Macfie)