August 10, 2018 / 9:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Vietnam July auto sales rise 4 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales rose 3.9 percent to 21,466 units in July from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Friday. 
    Total vehicle sales in the first seven months of 2018 fell 4.1 percent from the same period last year to 148,536 units, VAMA said in a
report.
    Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers rose 4 percent to 20,044 units in July from the year-earlier period, including commercial vehicles, cars
and special-purpose vehicles.
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in July, followed by Toyota Motor Corp.
    July sales of cars by VAMA members rose 26 percent year-on-year, while commercial vehicle sales dropped 24 percent and special-purpose
vehicles slumped 54 percent, VAMA said in a report.
    
  The table shows Vietnam's total vehicle sales' data provided by VAMA:    
                                          2018                                                               2017
 Month      July          June      May    April    March      Feb      Jan        Dec      Nov      Oct     Sept     Aug    July    June     May
 Units      21,466      21,913   23,065   21,123   21,127   12,394   26,037     27,882   24,752   21,868   21,216  22,099  20,662  24,365  23,232
 Y/Y pct    3.9             10     -0.7       -4      -21      -29       28        -16      -13      -22      -20      -6     -27    -0.2     -11
    

 (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
