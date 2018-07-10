TABLE-Vietnam June auto sales up 10 pct y/y - industry body

HANOI, July 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales rose 10 percent to 21,913 units in June from a year ago, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday. Total vehicle sales in the first half of 2018 fell 6 percent from the same period last year to 125,659 units, VAMA said in a report. Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers dipped 5 percent to 21,571 units in June from the year-ago period, including commercial vehicles, passenger cars and special-purpose vehicles. Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in June, followed by Toyota Motor Corp . June sales of passenger cars by VAMA members rose 9 percent year-on-year, while commercial vehicle sales dropped 25 percent and special-purpose vehicles slumped 47 percent, VAMA said in a report. The table shows Vietnam's total vehicle sales' data provided by VAMA: 2018 2017 Month June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Units 21,913 23,065 21,123 21,127 12,394 26,037 27,882 24,752 21,868 21,216 22,099 20,662 24,365 23,232 Y/Y pct 10 -0.7 -4 -21 -29 28 -16 -13 -22 -20 -6 -27 -0.2 -11 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)