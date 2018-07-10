FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 4:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Vietnam June auto sales up 10 pct y/y - industry body

    HANOI, July 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales rose 10 percent to 21,913 units in June from a year ago, the Vietnam
Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday. 
    Total vehicle sales in the first half of 2018 fell 6 percent from the same period last year to 125,659 units, VAMA said in a
report.
    Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers dipped 5 percent to 21,571 units in June from the year-ago period, including commercial
vehicles, passenger cars and special-purpose vehicles.
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in June, followed by Toyota Motor Corp
.
    June sales of passenger cars by VAMA members rose 9 percent year-on-year, while commercial vehicle sales dropped 25 percent
and special-purpose vehicles slumped 47 percent, VAMA said in a report.
    
  The table shows Vietnam's total vehicle sales' data provided by VAMA:    
                                                          2018     2017                                                           
 Month       June      May    April    March      Feb      Jan      Dec      Nov      Oct    Sept     Aug    July    June      May
 Units     21,913   23,065   21,123   21,127   12,394   26,037   27,882   24,752   21,868  21,216  22,099  20,662  24,365   23,232
 Y/Y pct       10     -0.7       -4      -21      -29       28      -16      -13      -22     -20      -6     -27    -0.2      -11
    

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
