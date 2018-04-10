TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales plunge 21 pct y/y - industry body

HANOI, April 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales dived 21 percent to 21,127 units in March from a year ago, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday. March sales by VAMA member-manufacturers also fell 8 percent to 20,956 units from the year-ago period, including commercial vehicles, passenger cars and special-purpose vehicles. Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in March, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. Month-on-month, March sales of passenger cars were up 48 percent, while commercial vehicle sales jumped 109 percent and special-purpose vehicles shot up 222 percent, VAMA said in a report. The following table shows data provided by VAMA: 2018 2017 Month March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Units 21,127 12,394 26,037 27,882 24,752 21,868 21,216 22,099 20,662 24,365 23,232 21,942 26,872 Y/Y pct -21 -29 28 -16 -13 -22 -20 -6 -27 -0.2 -11 -15 8 NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in previous months. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)