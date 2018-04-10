FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 8:17 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales plunge 21 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, April 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales dived 21 percent to 21,127 units in March from a year ago,
the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday.
    March sales by VAMA member-manufacturers also fell 8 percent to 20,956 units from the year-ago period, including
commercial vehicles, passenger cars and special-purpose vehicles.
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in March, followed by Toyota
Motor Corp.
    Month-on-month, March sales of passenger cars were up 48 percent, while commercial vehicle sales jumped 109 percent
and special-purpose vehicles shot up 222 percent, VAMA said in a report.
    The following table shows data provided by VAMA:
    
                               2018     2017                                                                      
 Month      March      Feb      Jan      Dec      Nov      Oct    Sept     Aug    July    June      May    April   March
 Units     21,127   12,394   26,037   27,882   24,752   21,868  21,216  22,099  20,662  24,365   23,232   21,942  26,872
 Y/Y pct      -21      -29       28      -16      -13      -22     -20      -6     -27    -0.2      -11      -15       8
    NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in previous
months.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
