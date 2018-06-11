TABLE-Vietnam May auto sales slip 0.7 pct y/y - industry body

HANOI, June 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales edged down 0.7 percent to 23,065 units in May from a year ago, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Monday. Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers edged up 2 percent to 22,374 units in May from the year-ago period, including commercial vehicles, passenger cars and special-purpose vehicles. Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in May, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. May sales of passenger cars by VAMA members climbed 20 percent month-on-month, while commercial vehicle sales dropped 18 percent and special-purpose vehicles slumped 40 percent, VAMA said in a report. The table shows Vietnam's total vehicle sales' data provided by VAMA: 2018 2017 Month May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Units 23,065 21,123 21,127 12,394 26,037 27,882 24,752 21,868 21,216 22,099 20,662 24,365 23,232 Y/Y pct -0.7 -4 -21 -29 28 -16 -13 -22 -20 -6 -27 -0.2 -11 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)