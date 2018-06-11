FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 11:13 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Vietnam May auto sales slip 0.7 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, June 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales edged down 0.7 percent to 23,065 units in May from a year
ago, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Monday.
    Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers edged up 2 percent to 22,374 units in May from the year-ago period, including
commercial vehicles, passenger cars and special-purpose vehicles.
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in May, followed by Toyota
Motor Corp.
    May sales of passenger cars by VAMA members climbed 20 percent month-on-month, while commercial vehicle sales dropped
18 percent and special-purpose vehicles slumped 40 percent, VAMA said in a report.
    
  The table shows Vietnam's total vehicle sales' data provided by VAMA:    
                                                 2018     2017                                                           
 Month        May    April    March      Feb      Jan      Dec      Nov      Oct    Sept     Aug    July    June      May
 Units     23,065   21,123   21,127   12,394   26,037   27,882   24,752   21,868  21,216  22,099  20,662  24,365   23,232
 Y/Y pct     -0.7       -4      -21      -29       28      -16      -13      -22     -20      -6     -27    -0.2      -11
    

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
