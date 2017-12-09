FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Nov auto sales fell 13 pct y/y - industry body
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 9, 2017

TABLE-Vietnam Nov auto sales fell 13 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales fell by 13 percent to 24,752 units in November
from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Saturday.
    November sales by VAMA member-manufacturers also dropped 18 percent from the same month last year to
21,662, including commercial vehicles, cars and special-purpose vehicles.
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in October,
followed by Toyota Motor Corp.
    Month-on-month, November sales of cars were up 6 percent, commercial vehicle sales were up 10 percent and
special-purpose vehicles rose 4 percent, VAMA said in a report.
    The following table shows data provided by VAMA:
    
                                                                                                 2017    2016
 Month        Nov      Oct     Sept     Aug    July    June     May    April    March     Feb     Jan     Dec
 Units     24,752   21,868   21,216  22,099  20,662  24,365  23,232   21,942   26,872  17,621  20,232  33,295
 Y/y pct      -13      -22      -20      -6     -27    -0.2     -11      -15        8      50     -13      13
    NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in
previous months.

 (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
