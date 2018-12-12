TABLE-Vietnam Nov auto sales up 23 pct y/y - industry body

HANOI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales rose 23 percent to 30,540 units in November from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday. Total vehicle sales in the first 11 months of 2018 rose 4 percent from the same period last year to 253,956 units, VAMA said in a report. Total industry sales for passenger cars rose 24 percent, commercial vehicles sales fell 19 percent and special-purpose vehicles sales dropped 47 percent in the first 11 months compared with a year earlier. Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers rose 35 percent to 29,347 units in November from the year-earlier period. The table shows Vietnam's total industry vehicle sales' data provided by VAMA: 2017 Month Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May March Feb Jan Dec Nov Units 30,540 28,899 25,351 20,504 21,466 21,913 23,065 21,127 12,394 26,037 27,882 24,752 Y/Y pct 23 32 19 -7 3.9 10 -0.7 -21 -29 28 -16 -13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)