TABLE-Vietnam Nov auto sales up 23 pct y/y - industry body

    HANOI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales rose 23 percent to 30,540 units in November
from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday. 
    Total vehicle sales in the first 11 months of 2018 rose 4 percent from the same period last year to
253,956 units, VAMA said in a report. 
    Total industry sales for passenger cars rose 24 percent, commercial vehicles sales fell 19 percent
and special-purpose vehicles sales dropped 47 percent in the first 11 months compared with a year
earlier.  
    Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers rose 35 percent to 29,347 units in November from the year-earlier
period. 
    
  The table shows Vietnam's total industry vehicle sales' data provided by VAMA:    
                                                                                          2017    
 Month       Nov     Oct    Sept     Aug    July    June     May   March     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov
 Units    30,540  28,899  25,351  20,504  21,466  21,913  23,065  21,127  12,394  26,037  27,882  24,752
 Y/Y pct      23      32      19      -7     3.9      10    -0.7     -21     -29      28     -16     -13
    

