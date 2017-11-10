FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Oct auto sales down 22 pct y/y - industry body
November 10, 2017 / 4:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Vietnam Oct auto sales down 22 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales fell by 22 percent to 21,868 units in October
from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Friday.
    October sales by VAMA member-manufacturers also dropped 18 percent from the same month last year to
20,156 units, including commercial vehicles, passenger cars and special-purpose vehicles.
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in October,
followed by Toyota Motor Corp.
    Month-on-month, October sales of passenger cars were up 3 percent, commercial vehicle sales were also up
3 percent and special-purpose vehicles rose 1 percent, VAMA said in a report.
    The following table shows data provided by VAMA:
    
                                                                                        2017            2016
 Month        Oct     Sept     Aug    July    June     May    April    March     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov
 Units     21,868   21,216  22,099  20,662  24,365  23,232   21,942   26,872  17,621  20,232  33,295  28,442
 Y/y pct      -22      -20      -6     -27    -0.2     -11      -15        8      50     -13      13      -4
    NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in
previous months.

 (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
