TABLE-Vietnam Oct auto sales up 32 pct y/y - industry body

HANOI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales rose 32 percent to 28,899 units in October from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday. Total vehicle sales in the first ten months of 2018 rose 1.45 percent from the same period last year to 223,326 units, VAMA said in a report. Total industry sales for passenger cars rose 19 percent, commercial vehicles sales fell 19 percent while special-purpose vehicles sales dropped 44 percent in the first ten months compared with last year. Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers rose 39 percent to 28,041 units in October from the year-earlier period. The table shows Vietnam's total industry vehicle sales' data provided by VAMA: 2017 Month October September August July June May March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Units 28,899 25,351 20,504 21,466 21,913 23,065 21,127 12,394 26,037 27,882 24,752 21,868 Y/Y pct 32 19 -7 3.9 10 -0.7 -21 -29 28 -16 -13 -22 (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Sunil Nair)