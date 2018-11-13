Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 13, 2018 / 9:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Vietnam Oct auto sales up 32 pct y/y - industry body

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales rose 32 percent to 28,899 units in October from a year earlier,
the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday. 
    Total vehicle sales in the first ten months of 2018 rose 1.45 percent from the same period last year to 223,326 units,
VAMA said in a report. 
    Total industry sales for passenger cars rose 19 percent, commercial vehicles sales fell 19 percent while special-purpose
vehicles sales dropped 44 percent in the first ten months compared with last year.  
    Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers rose 39 percent to 28,041 units in October from the year-earlier period. 
    
  The table shows Vietnam's total industry vehicle sales' data provided by VAMA:    
                                                                                                   2017                
 Month      October    September     August     July     June      May    March      Feb      Jan        Dec      Nov      Oct
 Units      28,899        25,351     20,504   21,466   21,913   23,065   21,127   12,394   26,037     27,882   24,752   21,868
 Y/Y pct    32                19         -7      3.9       10     -0.7      -21      -29       28        -16      -13      -22
    

 (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Sunil Nair)
