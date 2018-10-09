FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 9:58 AM

TABLE-Vietnam Sept auto sales up 19 pct y/y - industry body

    HANOI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales rose 19 percent to 25,351 units in September from a year
earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday. 
    Total vehicle sales in the first nine months of 2018 dropped 2 percent from the same period last year to 194,391 units,
VAMA said in a report. 
    Total industry sales for passenger cars rose 13 percent, commercial vehicles sales fell 19 percent while
special-purpose vehicles sales dropped 43 percent in the first nine months compared with last year.  
    Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers rose 25 percent to 24,018 units in September from the year-earlier period. 
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in September, followed by
Toyota Motor Corp.
    
  The table shows Vietnam's total industry vehicle sales' data provided by VAMA:    
                                                                                        2017                         
 Month      September     August     July     June      May    March      Feb      Jan        Dec      Nov      Oct     Aug
 Units         25,351     20,504   21,466   21,913   23,065   21,127   12,394   26,037     27,882   24,752   21,868  22,099
 Y/Y pct           19         -7      3.9       10     -0.7      -21      -29       28        -16      -13      -22      -6
    

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)
