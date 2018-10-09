TABLE-Vietnam Sept auto sales up 19 pct y/y - industry body

HANOI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales rose 19 percent to 25,351 units in September from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday. Total vehicle sales in the first nine months of 2018 dropped 2 percent from the same period last year to 194,391 units, VAMA said in a report. Total industry sales for passenger cars rose 13 percent, commercial vehicles sales fell 19 percent while special-purpose vehicles sales dropped 43 percent in the first nine months compared with last year. Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers rose 25 percent to 24,018 units in September from the year-earlier period. Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in September, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. The table shows Vietnam's total industry vehicle sales' data provided by VAMA: 2017 Month September August July June May March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Aug Units 25,351 20,504 21,466 21,913 23,065 21,127 12,394 26,037 27,882 24,752 21,868 22,099 Y/Y pct 19 -7 3.9 10 -0.7 -21 -29 28 -16 -13 -22 -6 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)