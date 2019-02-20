Vietnam Jan auto sales rise 27 pct y/y to 33,484 units - industry body

HANOI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s total vehicle sales rose 27 percent to 33,484 units in January from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) said on Wednesday.

Total industry sales for passenger cars rose 14 percent, commercial vehicles sales fell 41 percent and special-purpose vehicles sales dropped 34 percent in the period compared with a month earlier.

Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers rose 24 percent to 31,789 units in January from the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)