Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 20, 2019 / 5:16 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Vietnam Jan auto sales rise 27 pct y/y to 33,484 units - industry body

1 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s total vehicle sales rose 27 percent to 33,484 units in January from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) said on Wednesday.

Total industry sales for passenger cars rose 14 percent, commercial vehicles sales fell 41 percent and special-purpose vehicles sales dropped 34 percent in the period compared with a month earlier.

Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers rose 24 percent to 31,789 units in January from the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below