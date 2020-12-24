Vietnam cenbank to pursue flexible policy to maintain macro stability in 2021

HANOI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank said on Thursday it will pursue a flexible monetary policy to contain inflation and maintain macro stability in 2021.

The bank, formally known as the State Bank of Vietnam, reported a credit growth of 10.14% as of December 21 from the end of last year, slower than in previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam’s total money supply rose 12.83% as of December 18 from end-2019, it added. (Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)